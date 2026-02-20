Supreme Award winner loves his garden - but knows nothing about plants

A Canterbury gardener, who says he knows nothing about plants but loves spending time in his garden, has won the Supreme Award in the Kaiapoi Garden Club’s annual competition.

Paulo Kundig’s garden also won two other awards — the Structured Landscape Award and the House And Garden Award — during the recent awards night at the Kaiapoi Club.

The competition judges were Kaiapoi-Tuahiwi Community Board chairwoman, Jackie Watson, former Kaiapoi Florist owner Joan Whillans, and Kaiapoi Community Garden foundation member and long-time supporter Helen Roberts.

They said Paulo’s garden, had ‘‘excellent structure’’ with inspirational touches using firewood and plants.

‘‘The design is original and practical with clever use of food-bearing plants as hedges,’’ the judges said.

The club’s president Margaret Maw thanked the gardeners who entered the competition for taking part and getting their gardens looking so good in what had been a challenging summer so far weather-wise.

Paulo Kundig, centre, with Waimakariri District Mayor, Dan Gordon, right, and Mark Larsen, owner of Larsen’s Art n Sign Studio in Kaiapoi, is presented with his Supreme award. PHOTO: SHELLEY TOPP

Guest speaker Waimakariri District Mayor Dan Gordon said he was a keen gardener, but ‘‘I have never been fond of mowing lawns’’ and he now uses two robotic lawnmowers ‘‘Bert and Ernie Husqvarna’’ to do the job for him.

`They do a really nice job,” he said.

There were eight sections in the competition, Commercial, Community Pride, Walk Around, Structured Landscape,Town House, House and Garden, View from the Street and Garden Under Three Years.

The Kaiapoi Club's garden won the Commercial Garden Award.

The judges said this garden had effective mass planting and a variety of plants appropriate to the conditions.

The Community Pride Award went to the Kaiapoi Community Garden. The judges said this garden had `amazing fruit trees, especially apples and plums, as well as healthy plants and colourful flowers."

The Walk Around Award was won by Maureen Braun and the judges said her garden was beautifully maintained with lush, naturalistic plantings.

The Town House Award went to Karen Akehurst for her sophisticated and modern garden which was also ‘‘a stylish and peaceful oasis’’.

The View From The Street Award went to John and Lynda Meyer’s garden, while the Garden Under Three Years Award went to Jessica Teika.