Fire crews battle blaze near Canterbury township

Fire crews have been battling a forestry fire near the Canterbury town of Pines Beach.

Emergency services were called to the area, east of Kaiapoi, on Thursday night when a blaze started in a large pile of forestry slash.

It was about 30 metres by 40 metres in size.

Fire and Emergency NZ noted it was not in the nearby forest itself.

Two crews were monitoring the fire - with heavy machinery expected to be brought in to put it out at daylight.

FENZ said it would be in the area throughout the morning, and possibly for the rest of Friday.