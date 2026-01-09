Christchurch the most 'bicycle-friendly' city in Asia/Oceania

Photo: Christchurch City Council

Christchurch has been named the most bicycle-friendly city in the Asia/Oceania region.

The Copenhagenize Index is published every two years, and uses evidence-based benchmarks to track how cities around the world are making cycling safer, more convenient and mainstream.

Wellington came in third in Asia/Oceania, behind Taipei. Fukuoka on the northern shore of Japan’s Kyushu Island was ranked fourth, while Seoul was fifth.

Christchurch also ranked 38th in the world on the international ranking index.

Christchurch City Council planning and delivery transport manager Jacob Bradbury said it is a great result which "recognises how much work has been put in to make the city a friendly place for cyclists".

"We are pleased to see the investment that has been made in building cycleways and education in recent years is paying off.

"This is also demonstrated in the statistics we gather through our ongoing resident surveys, with cycle use around the whole of the city increasing by more than 40% in the last eight years.

“Data shows that growing numbers of residents think that Christchurch is a bicycle friendly city.

"Ten years ago, 38% of people surveyed thought that it was bicycle friendly while by 2025 this has grown significantly to 67%.

"We’ve also seen a rising trend in female cyclists numbers city-wide.

"Indicators show an increase from 33% of all cycling around the inner city eight years ago being by females to 41% in 2025."

The results echo the 2024 national Quality of Life survey in which Christchurch was ranked highest for the perception of safety on its local bike network compared to New Zealand’s seven other main cities.

Bradbury said there is a push to help young people view the city as bicycle friendly.

"Christchurch's Cycle Safe Programme, which teaches cycle skills in schools, is considered one of the best in the country and is used as a leading delivery model.

"Students learn the benefits of cycling and how to ride with confidence and be road-wise.

"We are continuing to invest in our Major Cycleway network, with more work planned to start early in 2026.

"This investment will help our usage figures continue to grow, cementing our place as a bicycle friendly city locally, nationally and internationally."

The only other New Zealand city to rank in The Copenhagenize Index was Wellington, which came in third in Asia and Oceania and 47th globally.

The Copenhagenize Index regional world ranking of bicycle-friendly cities:

North America

1. Montréal (15)

2. Québec (29)

3. Vancouver (30)

4. Portland (35)

5. Minneapolis (44)

Latin America

1. Niteroi (43)

2. Bogota (51)

3. Fortaleza (69)

4. Guadalajara (73)

5. Buenos Aires (75)

Europe

1. Utrecht (1)

2. Copenhagen (2)

3. Ghent (3)

5. Amsterdam (4)

5. Paris (5)

Africa

1. Quelimane (83)

2. Kisumu (94)

3. Addis Ababa (98)

4. Nairobi (99)

5. Ouagadougou (100)

Asia & Oceania

1. Christchurch (38)

2. Taipei (39)

3. Wellington (47)

4. Fukuoka (48)

5. Seoul (58)