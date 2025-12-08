Young family to take flight after big win

Alex Crighton , the marketing co-ordinator for McAlpines Mitre 10 Mega Rangiora (right), hands over the ‘cheque’ for 25,000 Airpoints to the Manhine family of Oxford (from left) Jessica and Finn, Elliot and Maeve. PHOTO: JOHN COSGROVE

A lucky Canterbury family has won an international travel adventure as part of McAlpines Mitre 10 MEGA Rangiora's 50th birthday celebration.

To mark the anniversary, the store ran a three-week sale with a major prize of 25,000 Airpoints dollars for a shopper who spent $50 or more.

It ran alongside many amazing deals and weekly giveaway prizes.

Finn Manhine, of Oxford, was the lucky winner. Now he is looking forward to taking his wife, Jessica, and children, Elliot, 7, and Maeve, 5, on an international travel adventure.

"It’s going to be a lot of fun spending it," Finn says.

Alex Crighton, the marketing co-ordinator for McAlpines Mitre 10 Mega Rangiora, handed over the oversized points award to the family late last week.

Mitre 10 Mega is a popular retailer and a big supporter of the community, sponsoring many causes.

It is also one of North Canterbury’s biggest employers and is steeped in history, beginning life as a Mitre 10 store in 1975 - the first Mitre 10 franchise in the South Island.

But its roots date back to 1924 when George McAlpine and his son George, sawmillers from the South Island's West Coast, came to Rangiora to see if there was a market for timber.

On arrival they discovered a busy rural country town, and on seeing a timber yard and coal business, promptly bought it.

The following day they found the town deserted. After making some inquiries, they found out the previous day was the monthly market day when people from neighbouring rural areas had been to town for their monthly supplies.

This did not put off the McAlpines, who carried on running their newly acquired business which over the years expanded to include builders’ hardware and wallboards within a store in Main St, Rangiora.

Limited by the availability of land in the main street, more land was bought 2km from the town centre in Southbrook, and the company began processing radiata pine for sale, sowing the seeds for the home improvement, hardware, and garden centre store.

During a trip to the United States by Doug McAlpine in the mid-60s, he saw the concept of one-stop DIY and builders supply stores just outside town centres.

Wanting to achieve this back home in New Zealand, he bought additional land at Southbrook and a new hardware and builders supply store was built, totalling 745 sq m. It commenced trading in 1975, signalling the end of the main street business. In 1975 it joined Mitre 10.

This effectively meant a greater range of products at competitive prices for customers.

The store changed colour, signs went up and Mitre 10 became a reality in the district.

An outdoor garden centre was established in 1988, and a drive-through facility was added in 1993.

During 2007-08, the Southbrook Mitre 10 Mega was developed to replace the Mitre 10 Home and Trade store (as it was then known) and the new facility opened in September 2008.