Country music festival a blast from the past

Photo: Waimakariri Country Music Festival

Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers' experiences are set to feature at the Waimakariri Country Music Festival next month.

The annual festival will return to the Rangiora Showgrounds Pavilion from February 13 to 15, and planning committee chairperson Kevin Taylor is excited about this year’s line-up.

The Friday night show will be a Dolly Parton Experience, with Aucklander Karen Day performing as Dolly Parton and local Ross Arthur taking to the stage as Kenny Rogers.

Karen’s sister Marian Burns will feature on the violin in Saturday’s showcase.

Two bands are confirmed to play throughout the weekend and there will opportunities for ‘‘walk-ups’’, with participants able to sign up to sing a song or two throughout the three days.

The weekend will finish with ‘‘a big jam session’’ on Sunday evening.

The Waimakariri event is part of a circuit of country music festivals.

Performers and campervans head to Rangiora from Buller Gorge Country Music Festival in Murchison the previous weekend, arriving at the showgrounds from Thursday.

They stay until Monday, with most heading to country music festivals in the North Island.

Kevin says the growing numbers mean the showgrounds pavilion is expected to be packed out throughout the weekend.

Hundreds of people attended last year’s event, with about 300 at the Saturday evening show and 72 motorhomes staying at the showgrounds.

There are no pre-sales, with people able to buy tickets at the door, including an all inclusive weekend pass for $50, day pass $15 and showcase ticket for $25.

‘‘We are keeping our costs similar to previous years,’’ Kevin says.

Food and tea and coffee will be on sale throughout the three days.

The motorhome spots cost $5 a night per person to park up at the showgrounds.

Kevin is already thinking ahead to 2027 and lining up some new entertainers to keep the event fresh.