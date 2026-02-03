Operation Cover-up warming shattered lives

Operation Coverup Canterbury co-ordinator Maureen McQuarrie (left) and Maureen Braun surrounded by a multitude of colourful woollen blankets knitted by over 300 knitters based in the South Island, which were on show in Rangiora. PHOTO: JOHN COSGROVE

When the volunteer knitters involved with Operation Cover-up watch the videos of recipients in Eastern Europe receiving the many knitted items they have donated, there is not a dry eye in the place, according to Canterbury co-ordinator Maureen McQuarrie.

‘‘The recipients are honestly in tears when they learn someone from a small country on the far side of the world from them cares enough to make and transport woollen clothes and knitted blankets that will help them survive the severe North European winters.

‘‘It truly tugs at your heartstrings when you read about how amazed and grateful they are,’’ she says.

At a meeting held in Rangiora last weekend, many of the volunteer knitters involved with Operation Cover-up, had a chance to catch up and talk about the latest updates on conflicts in Eastern Europe.

They also discussed the types of knitted clothing items needed, watch and read about where their clothes are going, and meet others, who like themselves, knit with a passion to help others.

‘‘The clothes and blankets they create with donated and bought wool are transported by Mission Without Borders to Eastern European countries such as Moldova, Romania. Bosnia, Serbia and of course Ukraine,’’ says Mrs McQuarrie.

‘‘It is very humbling seeing the gratitude these people express when the clothes are given out.

‘‘I have been doing this for 26 years, and I, like all our 300-plus volunteers here in the South Island, still have the passion to use what skills we have to make someone else's life just that little bit easier and more comfortable.’’

She says the warmth of love is the feedback they receive from the people they have helped. All the wool the knitters use is purchased from the sales of recycled clothing at Mrs McQuarrie’s small shop in Rangiora.

Annually, two shipping containers are sent from Auckland to be distributed to orphanages, low-income families, the elderly and street people in Eastern Europe.