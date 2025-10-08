Police backdown a win for Canterbury communities - mayors

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Police faced a community backlash following a proposal to develop 24-hour, seven-day-a-week hubs at Rolleston and Rangiora, while changing staffing levels at some rural stations.
Canterbury District Commander Superintendent Tony Hill announced on Tuesday, October 7, police would not proceed with the review after considering feedback from staff and the wider community.
‘‘Safer Communities is important, and I am proud to support the status quo,’’ Black said.
Police had proposed major changes to staffing across the rural Canterbury district, which includes Hurunui, Waimakariri, Selwyn and Banks Peninsula, to address changing population and demand on police resources.
Under the proposal, staff reductions were proposed in Amberley and Oxford, and to the police family harm unit and the school community educators staffing, while the Culverden station would have become a base for road policing.
Police proposed putting more staff into road policing and into 24/7 teams based out of hubs in Rangiora and Rolleston.
But the community responded, with hundreds of people signing a petition and attending public meetings in Culverden, Hanmer Springs and Amberley.
‘‘Our communities stood in solidarity in asking the police to reconsider the proposed restructure and it is testimony to the number and integrity of the submissions that has seen the proposal reviewed,’’ Black said.
‘‘I am delighted to continue to work with the police to ensure our district is in safe hands now and into the future.’’
He said he was pleased there would be no staff reduction in Oxford.
‘‘Our community deeply values the work our police do, and we understand the challenges they face.
‘‘However, policing in rural areas requires a tailored approach that recognises distance, local knowledge, and the importance of continuity in community relationships.’’
Kaikōura MP Stuart Smith said the decision was ‘‘a big win for North Canterbury’’.
‘‘I well understand the significance of maintaining a strong, accessible, and familiar police presence in our region.
‘‘If there is one takeaway from this experience, it is that the New Zealand Police are highly valued in our rural communities - and that the needs of the rural sector cannot be underestimated.’’
‘‘The reality is the proposal was not acceptable to many of the communities affected, and in my view their buy-in was a critical element in the proposal’s success," Mr Hill said.
‘‘We could not proceed without that support.’’
He said some of aims could be achieved without the wider restructure and police we would now consider the options.
‘‘Every district has its own priorities and demands and those can often be met through deployment decisions.’’
Changes to the Canterbury district’s gang disruption unit, beat teams and a retail crime team in Christchurch will still go ahead, while road policing remained a priority, Mr Hill said.
Comment has been sought from Selwyn Mayor Sam Broughton.
By David Hill, Local Democracy Reporter
■ LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.