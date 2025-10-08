Police backdown a win for Canterbury communities - mayors

Close to 300 people packed into the Amberley Tin Shed at the Amberley Domain to express their concern about the proposed restructuring of Canterbury rural policing. Photo: David Hill / North Canterbury News

Canterbury mayors are thrilled community pressure has led to police backing down on a proposed restructure of rural policing.

Police faced a community backlash following a proposal to develop 24-hour, seven-day-a-week hubs at Rolleston and Rangiora, while changing staffing levels at some rural stations.

Canterbury District Commander Superintendent Tony Hill announced on Tuesday, October 7, police would not proceed with the review after considering feedback from staff and the wider community.

Rural Canterbury police Superintendent Inspector Peter Cooper (left), Hurunui Mayor Marie Black and rural police prevention manager Senior Sergeant Anna Lloyd at a meeting in Amberley in August to discuss the proposed police restructure. Photo: David Hill / North Canterbury News

Hurunui Mayor Marie Black and Waimakariri Mayor Dan Gordon said they were relieved at the change of heart.

‘‘Safer Communities is important, and I am proud to support the status quo,’’ Black said.

Police had proposed major changes to staffing across the rural Canterbury district, which includes Hurunui, Waimakariri, Selwyn and Banks Peninsula, to address changing population and demand on police resources.

Under the proposal, staff reductions were proposed in Amberley and Oxford, and to the police family harm unit and the school community educators staffing, while the Culverden station would have become a base for road policing.

Police proposed putting more staff into road policing and into 24/7 teams based out of hubs in Rangiora and Rolleston.

But the community responded, with hundreds of people signing a petition and attending public meetings in Culverden, Hanmer Springs and Amberley.

‘‘Our communities stood in solidarity in asking the police to reconsider the proposed restructure and it is testimony to the number and integrity of the submissions that has seen the proposal reviewed,’’ Black said.

‘‘I am delighted to continue to work with the police to ensure our district is in safe hands now and into the future.’’

Senior Sergeant Anna Lloyd and Kaikōura MP Stuart Smith at the Amberley meeting. Photo: David Hill / North Canterbury News

Gordon said the decision showed ‘‘the strength of local advocacy and the value of genuine community engagement’’.

He said he was pleased there would be no staff reduction in Oxford.

‘‘Our community deeply values the work our police do, and we understand the challenges they face.

‘‘However, policing in rural areas requires a tailored approach that recognises distance, local knowledge, and the importance of continuity in community relationships.’’

Kaikōura MP Stuart Smith said the decision was ‘‘a big win for North Canterbury’’.

‘‘I well understand the significance of maintaining a strong, accessible, and familiar police presence in our region.

‘‘If there is one takeaway from this experience, it is that the New Zealand Police are highly valued in our rural communities - and that the needs of the rural sector cannot be underestimated.’’

Police said the proposal was a genuine attempt to offer better services to the Canterbury rural police district, including a 24-7 response in rural areas.

‘‘The reality is the proposal was not acceptable to many of the communities affected, and in my view their buy-in was a critical element in the proposal’s success," Mr Hill said.

‘‘We could not proceed without that support.’’

He said some of aims could be achieved without the wider restructure and police we would now consider the options.

‘‘Every district has its own priorities and demands and those can often be met through deployment decisions.’’

Changes to the Canterbury district’s gang disruption unit, beat teams and a retail crime team in Christchurch will still go ahead, while road policing remained a priority, Mr Hill said.

Comment has been sought from Selwyn Mayor Sam Broughton.

By David Hill, Local Democracy Reporter

■ LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.