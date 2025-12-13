Youth escapes justice facility in Canterbury

RNZ understands the facility the young person escaped from is Te Puna Wai o Tuhinapo. Photo: Supplied / Google Maps

A person has escaped from a youth justice facility in Canterbury.

RNZ understands the facility they escaped from is Te Puna Wai o Tuhinapo in Selwyn.

In a statement, police said officers were making inquiries to locate the young person who "absconded" this morning.

Dean Winter, Oranga Tamariki's deputy chief executive of youth justice services and residential care, confirmed it was working with police to find them.