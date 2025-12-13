Bravery award for man who died saving boy

Jonathan Young died after attempting to save a child who got swept into Lake Wakatipu. PHOTO: ODT FILES

The fiancee of an Australian man who "gave away his life" for a young boy "to continue on living" said it was her truest honour to receive a New Zealand Bravery Award on his behalf.

Two other people who intervened to save the boy’s life will also receive a New Zealand Bravery Award for their actions.

On January 19, 2023, Jonathan Young died after attempting to save a child who got swept down the Rees River by a strong current and into Lake Wakatipu, near the Glenorchy Wharf.

The current dragged the child under and he became submerged at the confluence of the river and lake.

Three people attempted to save the boy.

Sergeant Harry Ghodke, an off-duty police officer, jumped in and swam to the boy, who was about 10m from shore. However, a strong undertow prevented him from being able to get the boy to safety.

He told the boy to remain calm and float on his back.

Mr Young saw this, and decided to swim out to the boy.

He reached the child and began bringing him in. However, the pair were separated and Mr Young stopped swimming due to exhaustion.

A third person, Australian woman Susan Burke, spotted Mr Young and the child about 15m from shore.

She swam out to the pair and reached the boy, who was floating on his back.

Ms Burke swam the boy in and at the time noted Mr Young was about 7m from the shore.

As she reached the shore, Mr Young’s head went under and he disappeared from view.

She said she was aware of people shouting "he’s gone under", so swam back out, but could not immediately see him.

Two more people came to join the effort, but there was no sign of Mr Young.

His body was recovered the next day.

Ms Burke and Sgt Ghodke will receive the New Zealand Bravery award for their actions.

Mr Young will also receive the award posthumously.

His fiancee, Hsu Tin, said, in a statement, she wished "it was Jonny himself accepting this award".

"It’s an honour of my life to have been loved by this man who had always put others first — the reason why we’re all here and he isn’t.

"For a boy to continue on living ... [Jonny] gave away his — in a way, he died for his love of living."

Mr Young had been her best friend for more than 15 years and was a "textbook perfect man", she said.

"All those of us who have loved and known him will never recover from having lost him and we have had to learn to heal this big void he left in us through his memories and the love he left us with."

Ms Tin said Mr Young was the kindest and most loving fiancee, son, brother, uncle and cat dad.

"It is my truest honour to be receiving this New Zealand Bravery Award on behalf of Jonathan."

In a joint statement, Ms Burke and Sgt Ghodke said while they appreciated the honour of receiving the awards, they wished to emphasise their actions were "simply a response to a child in immediate danger".

"First and foremost, our thoughts and prayers remain with Jonathan Young’s family — the rescue was a collective effort, and we wish to acknowledge the courage shown by Jonathan, whose actions demonstrated profound selflessness.

"This was an extremely challenging and emotional event."