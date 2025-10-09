Watch: Crumpled caravan dragged around Christchurch

A motorist has been caught on camera dragging a badly damaged, crumpled caravan around the streets of Christchurch.

The footage was posted on Thursday to the Christchurch Dash Cams Facebook page by RD Kawana with the phrase "I have so many questions".

The video shows a van driving past the camera while towing the disintegrated caravan behind it.

One commenter on the post lamented the "idiots on our roads today", while another claimed they saw the caravan in pieces on Anzac Drive about 10am and wondered how the driver had managed to make it as far as Blenheim Rd.