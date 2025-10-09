Restoration effort breathes new life into old school

With restoration work complete, the former South Malvern School can now fulfil its role as a community hub. Photo: Supplied

When the former South Malvern School went up for sale in 2020, the community feared losing access to a central part of their local history.

A category 2 historic place, the school was built in 1882-1883 for the children of Whitecliffs and South Malvern and operated until 1973. Branston Intermediate later used the site for camping and outdoor education until 2014.

Local farmers the Wragg family won the auction and then, after subdividing off several residential sections to cover the cost of the purchase, gifted the building to the South Malvern Community Trust.

“It was a philanthropic thing to do,” said trust member Liz Weir.

“We knew we wanted to keep the building but didn’t know how we could do it.”

With the future secured, attention turned to restoring the Whitecliffs Rd building, with Weir leading the fundraising efforts.

“I learned if I didn’t ask, I wouldn’t get. I would send people pictures of the building and explain what we were trying to do,” she said.

The former South Malvern School building in 2016. Photo: PhilBee NZ / Phil Braithwaite / Heritage New Zealand

A successful application to Heritage New Zealand’s National Heritage Preservation Incentive Fund provided funding towards the interior works. Other funding came from Selwyn District Council’s Heritage Protection Fund.

Colin Morris working on the new gib lining as part of the restoration of the former South Malvern School. PHOTO: HERITAGE NEW ZEALAND

Retired builder Colin Morris completed much of the work for free.

“When I first pulled the lining off, the condition was quite bad,” he said.

“The lathe and plaster were in bad shape, and ferns were growing out of the chimney.”

After devoting years to the project, Morris has replaced all the gib and the external weatherboards.

“I’m a man for a project and as this project has gone on, I’ve become more and more passionate about the restoration.”

The project also drew wide local support.

Electrician Will Kelley rewired parts of the building at no cost, stonemason Daniel Chambers repointed chimneys and provided scaffolding, gib stopper Sam Brunke helped with interior work, and contractor Neil Walker dug trenches – all free of charge. Neighbours donated money, helped on site, and attended fundraisers.

Heritage New Zealand Canterbury/West Coast area manager, Arlene Baird was blown away by the results.

“This is exactly the sort of project the incentive fund is for. This is a beautiful building and thanks to this project it will continue being a hub for the community.”

The restoration has turned the building into a multi-use hall, with plans to host book clubs, a playcentre, music events, shows, and private functions.

Malvern Ward councillor Bob Mugford said he was pleased with the outcome.

“This building is now an invaluable community hall for Whitecliffs and will also operate as a Community Response Hub for Selwyn District Council,” he said.