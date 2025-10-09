Restoration effort breathes new life into old school

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A category 2 historic place, the school was built in 1882-1883 for the children of Whitecliffs and South Malvern and operated until 1973. Branston Intermediate later used the site for camping and outdoor education until 2014.
Local farmers the Wragg family won the auction and then, after subdividing off several residential sections to cover the cost of the purchase, gifted the building to the South Malvern Community Trust.
“It was a philanthropic thing to do,” said trust member Liz Weir.
“We knew we wanted to keep the building but didn’t know how we could do it.”
With the future secured, attention turned to restoring the Whitecliffs Rd building, with Weir leading the fundraising efforts.
“I learned if I didn’t ask, I wouldn’t get. I would send people pictures of the building and explain what we were trying to do,” she said.
“When I first pulled the lining off, the condition was quite bad,” he said.
“The lathe and plaster were in bad shape, and ferns were growing out of the chimney.”
After devoting years to the project, Morris has replaced all the gib and the external weatherboards.
“I’m a man for a project and as this project has gone on, I’ve become more and more passionate about the restoration.”
The project also drew wide local support.
Electrician Will Kelley rewired parts of the building at no cost, stonemason Daniel Chambers repointed chimneys and provided scaffolding, gib stopper Sam Brunke helped with interior work, and contractor Neil Walker dug trenches – all free of charge. Neighbours donated money, helped on site, and attended fundraisers.
Heritage New Zealand Canterbury/West Coast area manager, Arlene Baird was blown away by the results.
“This is exactly the sort of project the incentive fund is for. This is a beautiful building and thanks to this project it will continue being a hub for the community.”
The restoration has turned the building into a multi-use hall, with plans to host book clubs, a playcentre, music events, shows, and private functions.
Malvern Ward councillor Bob Mugford said he was pleased with the outcome.
“This building is now an invaluable community hall for Whitecliffs and will also operate as a Community Response Hub for Selwyn District Council,” he said.
- Saturday’s official opening will take place from 11.30am-3pm, with formal proceedings starting at noon. Afterwards, there will be games and activities for children. Refreshments will be available.