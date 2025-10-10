Pedestrian hospitalised after being struck by car

Left - emergency services at the scene where a pedestrian was hit by a car on East St. Right - A car left the road and hit a power pole on Beach Rd East. PHOTOS: SUSAN SANDYS / MOLLY BLAIN

Police want to speak to anyone who saw a pedestrian get hit in central Ashburton earlier this week.

The person was seriously injured after they were struck while using a pedestrian crossing on East St about 12.10pm on Monday.

Officers responded after police received a call that a vehicle had hit a pedestrian.

A police spokesperson said inquiries into the accident were ongoing.

‘‘Police were working to obtain camera footage of what happened and working to speak to the victim.

‘‘At this stage police are working through other avenues, so not actively appealing for information from the public, but anyone who saw what happened who has not spoken to police is encouraged to do so.’’

The road was temporarily closed between Havelock and Burnett Sts while Hato Hone St John assessed the patient.

Fire and Emergency NZ crews also attended.

Meanwhile, Hato Hone St John also said a patient was transported to Ashburton Hospital in a moderate condition on Monday after a single-vehicle crash on Beach Rd East about 2.25pm. Another person was assessed at the scene after the crash, which saw the car leave the road and almost hit a power pole between Ashburton and Wakanui Beach.