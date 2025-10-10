Uni students hunting for flats after halls fill up

UC's halls of residence. Photo: Supplied / University of Canterbury

By Anna Sargent of RNZ

First-year University of Canterbury students are being forced to hunt for flats or live at home as halls of residences are stretched to the limit.

A total of 4147 students have applied for spots across eight halls for next year.

But with only 2778 places available, about a third of those missed out when the first round of offers was sent out last week.

Christchurch has become a city of choice for students, with enrolments booming to about 25,000 - an all-time high for the third year running and a 12% increase on 2024.

Ana Sleghel is in her last year of high school in Christchurch and plans to study engineering.

She said she applied for the Tupuārangi hall, because she was keen to have the full on-campus student experience.

"They emailed me and they said they were in very high demand, and they weren't able to offer me anything," Sleghel said.

"They told me I was put on a general waitlist, however, it was a really large waitlist so they couldn't guarantee anything.

"I kind of assumed it was a no."

She was disappointed to miss out.

"It does mean I won't get the dorms and the halls experience that I wanted to get, and I have heard a lot that is a big social aspect of uni," Sleghel said.

"Knowing that I also have the option to stay with my parents, that's okay with me, but I know that other people don't have that option."

Out-of-towners who could not get spots took to Facebook groups to hunt for flats and join other first-years in the same situation. But with so many students forced to look elsewhere for a place to live, flats are also becoming scarce.

Ray White business manager Elizabeth Goulding said most of the student market was advertised in late July and snapped up quickly.

Six-bedroom flats near the university were popular, with 40 groups or more turning up to viewings.

"Obviously, senior students tend to be more successful applicants, because they generally come with lifeskills and things," she said.

"As well, it's always been hard for first-years or first-year flatting. It puts pressure on them definitely and we can see that it's increased in the last few years, just from the enquiries we get."

More than 7000 prospective students and their families registered to visit the campus at an open day last month, breaking attendance records.

Goulding talked to soon-to-be first-years mulling over their living situation.

"It's really, really hard," she said, "I can't imagine being a first-year student, relocating from home and trying to come to grips with uni life, yet alone dealing with all the life admin - being in a flat, quite possibly with a group of people you've never met in your life."

University of Canterbury Students' Association (UCSA) president Luc Mackay said securing a place in the halls was a big pressure point for prospective students and their parents, but people who did not get in would not miss out on socialising.

"We've had a lot of discussions with students who are in their first years who have gone into flatting or who have continued living at home if they live in Christchurch. The overall experience those students received is actually quite positive, because of the systems the UCSA and university themselves have in place."

University of Canterbury executive director for people, culture and campus life Paul O'Flaherty said applications for 2026 were tracking well.

"Across our eight first-year halls of residence - including our newest addition, Tupuārangi - there will be 2778 rooms available," he said.

"For the 2026 academic year, UC received 4147 applications for first-year accommodation, although it's important to note that many students apply to multiple universities, as they explore their study options across Aotearoa."

O'Flaherty said the university's growth reflected the quality of its education and student experience, and the appeal of Christchurch as a top-100 global student city.

"As enrolments increase, we're investing in new facilities, and carefully planning for the future to ensure our students have the spaces and support they need to thrive."