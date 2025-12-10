Toxic algae warning for Selwyn River

A health warning has been issued after potentially toxic algae was found in part of the Selwyn River.

Medical Officer of Health Dr Annabel Begg said a moderate to high cover of toxic harmful algae (benthic cyanobacteria) was found in the Waikirikiri-Selwyn River at Glentunnel and at Whitecliffs Rd.

"People should avoid the area and animals, particularly dogs, should not be allowed near the water until the health warning has been lifted.

"There are also other access points along the Waikirikiri-Selwyn River that may have benthic cyanobacteria present.

"People are advised to treat every low-flowing river cautiously, check for the presence of benthic cyanobacteria and avoid contact."

Toxic blue-green algae (benthic cyanobacteria) has been found in the Selwyn River at Glentunnel. Photo: File image

Begg says the algae looks like dark brown to black mats and can produce toxins harmful to people and animals.

"Exposure may cause skin rashes, nausea, stomach cramps, tingling and numbness around the mouth and fingertips," she said.

"If you experience any of these symptoms, seek medical advice urgently and let your healthcare provider know you’ve had contact with dark brown/black algal mats or water in this area."

Environment Canterbury monitors the site during summer, and the public will be advised of any changes in water quality that are of public health significance.

Facts about cyanobacteria:

Appears as dark brown/black mats attached to rocks along the riverbed.

A low cover of the algae can occur naturally but can increase rapidly during warmer months. Algal blooms are influenced by a combination of available nutrients in the water and sediments (such as nitrogen and phosphorus), a sustained period of low and stable flows, and favourable weather conditions (e.g., increased temperature, calm days).

It often has a strong musty smell and algal toxin concentrations can vary over short periods.

Although high river levels will remove the algal bloom, detached mats can accumulate along the shore and increase the risk of exposure to toxins.

If a health warning is in place avoid contact with the water.

Although district or city councils may place warning signs, these may not be seen at the numerous river access points, hence the need for people/ dog-walkers to treat every low-flowing river cautiously.

Pets that show signs of illness after coming into contact with algal mats should be taken to a vet immediately.

-Allied Media