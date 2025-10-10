Christchurch United skipper steps away from football

Travis Graham playing for Christchurch United earlier this year. PHOTO: LIAM HIGGINS

Christchurch United’s positive start to the National League will have to continue without retiring captain Travis Graham.

The 32-year-old has decided to step away from football, with Saturday’s 4-2 win over Miramar Rangers his final outing before heading home to South Africa with his family.

He said he was looking forward to celebrating his long career.

“It’s been a long few years, ups and downs and all these things, but I think it’s part of the journey.

“For me now, it’s about giving back to my family because they have sacrificed so much for me. I’ll spend some time with them and reflect on my career.”

​Travis Graham.

Graham made the decision to retire after the end of the Southern League season last month, but wanted to finish up in front of United’s home fans at the weekend.

United have taken the National League by storm, topping the table after a 2-0 win over Auckland United in round one and Saturday’s comeback victory over Miramar, where they overturned a 2-1 halftime deficit.

They will meet Wellington Phoenix Reserves this weekend, who are boosted by the return of several New Zealand age-group players from the U20 World Cup.

Graham believes United have what it takes to stay at the top.

“We have the quality, we just need to believe in ourselves,” he said.

“Sometimes the players have too much respect for the clubs up north, because they are quality teams, so playing against them is a good test for us.

“But these first two games showed that we are capable of doing it.”

Christchurch United’s Jackson Cole vies for the ball with a Miramar Rangers defender during United’s 4-2 win last Saturday. PHOTO: MARTIN HUNTER

Coastal Spirit will need to recover quickly from their chastening 8-0 defeat to Western Suburbs at the weekend when they host Chatham Cup winners Wellington Olympic on Sunday at Tāne Norton Park.

Coastal sit bottom of the league with two losses.

The Canterbury United Pride will be chasing their first win when they face the Wellington Phoenix Reserves at English Park on Saturday, after letting a 3-0 lead slip to a 3-3 draw with Western Springs on Sunday.

National league tables

MEN’S NATIONAL LEAGUE

Chch Utd 6; Birkenhead Utd 6; Wgtn Olympic 6; West Suburbs 3; West Springs 3; Miramar 3; AFC Reserves 3; Akl Utd 0; Phoenix Reserves 0; Akl City 0; Coastal 0.

WOMEN’S NATIONAL LEAGUE

Southern Utd 4; West Springs 4; East Suburbs 4; Akl Utd 3; WC Rangers 3; Phoenix Reserves 3; Petone 3; Wgtn Utd 1; Canterbury Utd 1; Central 0.