Thursday, 11 December 2025

Family of missing woman concerned for her well-being

    If you have seen Candace call 105 and use reference number 251206/9239. Photo: Supplied / Police
    Members of the public are being urged to look out for a missing woman who is believed to be in the Christchurch area with her three young children.

    Police said in a statement Candace was reported missing from Greymouth.

    "Her family have concerns about her well-being and have been unable to contact her."

    Police believe Candace may be in Christchurch with a man and her three children, aged 1, 10 and 12.

    "She was in Wanaka until 9 December, and currently believed to be in the Christchurch area."

    She is thought to be travelling with the man and her three children in a silver Toyota Raum, which has distinctive swirls on the side and the registration number QWS577.

    • Anyone who has seen Candace, the Toyota Raum, or has information that could help locate her should call the police on 105 and quote reference 251206/9239.

    -Allied Media