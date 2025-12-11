Family of missing woman concerned for her well-being

If you have seen Candace call 105 and use reference number 251206/9239. Photo: Supplied / Police

Members of the public are being urged to look out for a missing woman who is believed to be in the Christchurch area with her three young children.

Police said in a statement Candace was reported missing from Greymouth.

"Her family have concerns about her well-being and have been unable to contact her."

Police believe Candace may be in Christchurch with a man and her three children, aged 1, 10 and 12.

"She was in Wanaka until 9 December, and currently believed to be in the Christchurch area."

She is thought to be travelling with the man and her three children in a silver Toyota Raum, which has distinctive swirls on the side and the registration number QWS577.

Anyone who has seen Candace, the Toyota Raum, or has information that could help locate her should call the police on 105 and quote reference 251206/9239.

-Allied Media