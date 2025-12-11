Family of missing woman concerned for her well-being

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Members of the public are being urged to look out for a missing woman who is believed to be in the Christchurch area with her three young children.
Police said in a statement Candace was reported missing from Greymouth.
"Her family have concerns about her well-being and have been unable to contact her."
Police believe Candace may be in Christchurch with a man and her three children, aged 1, 10 and 12.
"She was in Wanaka until 9 December, and currently believed to be in the Christchurch area."
She is thought to be travelling with the man and her three children in a silver Toyota Raum, which has distinctive swirls on the side and the registration number QWS577.
- Anyone who has seen Candace, the Toyota Raum, or has information that could help locate her should call the police on 105 and quote reference 251206/9239.
-Allied Media