Big names tipped to join Summer Concert Tour line-up

The crowd at Gibbston Valley Winery's summer concert in 2023. PHOTO: TRACEY ROXBURGH

A line-up of big name international performers has been promised to hit the stage in Wānaka in January.

Greenstone Entertainment has confirmed this morning its Summer Concert Tour will make its debut at Three Parks Outdoor Arena on Sunday January 31.

It will be Wānaka's first time hosting the tour, which previously made a stop at Gibbston Valley Winery for the past 15 years.

While the artist line-up would not revealed until Thursday next week, Greenstone Entertainment said the roster would include big name international performers.

Last year Australian rockers Cold Chisel and Icehouse joined Kiwi icon Bic Runga and American alternative rock band Everclear at Gibbston Valley.

Other previous acts had included Lynyrd Skynyrd, the Doobie Brothers and Billy Idol.

The Wānaka show would be the last of three on the tour's schedule.

It will begin at the Taupo Amphitheatre on January 24 and move to Sherriff Block Arena in Whitianga on January 26, before heading to the South Island.

"We're absolutely delighted to be returning to the Taupo Amphitheatre for the 16th-year running and, of course, Whitianga with a fresh new venue that will enhance the Summer Concert experience for all our loyal fans," founder and CEO of Greenstone Entertainment Amanda Calvert said.

"Additionally, we are overjoyed to be returning to Central Otago for our only South Island concert and we're incredibly grateful for the warm welcome we've received from the Wānaka community as we prepare to launch the Summer Concert Tour at Three Parks Outdoor Arena. "

- Allied Media