'Serious injuries' after crash involving ute, truck

A Canterbury state highway has been blocked following a serious crash between a ute and a truck this morning.

Police were called to the crash on State Highway 73 in Kirwee, near Ansons Rd west of Darfield, about 8am on Monday.

A police spokesperson said "initial indicators are there are serious injuries".

"The Serious Crash Unit have been advised and the road is expected to remain closed for some time, while emergency services work at the scene.

"Motorists are advised to avoid the area where possible and to expect delays."