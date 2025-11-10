Changing deputy mayors 'common practice' - Mauger

Mayor Phil Mauger appointed Papanui Ward city councillor Victoria Henstock as deputy mayor. Photo: CCC

Mayor Phil Mauger is remaining tight-lipped about why he chose a new deputy, rather than retaining Innes Ward city councillor Pauline Cotter in the role.

Right-leaning Mauger appointed political ally Victoria Henstock as deputy mayor after Cotter, a left-leaning The People’s Choice member, had the job for three years.

People’s Choice chair Paul McMahon is concerned Henstock’s appointment could represent a turn by Mauger toward a less collaborative council table with an ally in the deputy role.

Henstock and Mauger are both independents but mostly vote in alignment and share a focus on fiscal discipline.

Mauger did not answer specific questions from The Star on why he replaced Cotter or any political considerations he had in the appointment.

In an emailed statement he said: “As mayor, it’s my decision who I appoint and I believe her (Henstock’s) approach and strong legal background will complement my style well, and that we'll work effectively together to deliver for Christchurch.”

Mauger noted former mayors Garry Moore, Sir Bob Parker and Lianne Dalziel all had a change of deputy during their tenure.

“Changing deputy mayors is common practice in local government,” he said.

The most recent deputy mayors to serve two terms were Cotter’s predecessor Andrew Turner from 2016 to 2022 and Lesley Keast from 1998 to 2004.

Mauger did not reveal which other city councillors he might have been considering for deputy mayor when asked by The Star.

Paul McMahon.

McMahon, who was Waitai Coastal-Burwood-Linwood Community Board chair last term, questioned whether Henstock could help bridge divides on issues between left-leaning city councillors and the mayor.

He believes Cotter did this well.

“She (Henstock) is a capable person. We have to give her a chance but Pauline was widely regarded as an excellent deputy mayor, and was in her nature a bridge builder,” he said.

“It’s unfortunate that the mayor has used his power to go in a different direction.”

Henstock, a former lawyer now entering her second term, says she can work well with all city councillors.

“While I will be a key partner in this work, alongside the mayor, there are others around the table from across the political spectrum with experience and mana, who also have this responsibility.”

Mauger said he has “complete confidence” in Henstock’s ability to foster collaboration across the city council table.

Henstock said while Cotter was part of People’s Choice, her own independent status does not stop her from working with the group’s members.

“I don’t see that as being a barrier to me working with them to try and find those common grounds at all.”

Henstock said “people will have their own opinions” about any political considerations from Mauger in the appointment.

“I know that Phil ended up choosing me because he thought that I was the best person for the job. It’s not about which team you are on.”

McMahon says it is an “open question” whether Henstock can help foster a collaborative council table in the deputy role.

Henstock sees the the job primarily as supporting Mauger.

“He has a very heavy load. So if I can assist in any way, that’s what will be most important.”

She will work through the decision agendas with Mauger to help them both gain a deep understanding of the issues before city councillors.

Henstock, like all deputies, will chair meetings in Mauger’s absence and attend public events he can not fit into his schedule.

Pauline Cotter.

Cotter believes Mauger wanted to switch to a deputy more aligned with his views for his second term but insists there are no hard feelings and she still has a good relationship with the mayor.

“He spoke very nicely about my supporting him last term,” she said.

“He’s chosen to put one of his team in there, and he has a right to do that, and that's just the way it is.”

Mauger thanked Cotter for her work in his inauguration speech.

“Pauline, the support, knowledge, and mana you bought to the role of deputy mayor cannot be understated,” he said.

Cotter said her political differences with Mauger, and bridging the divide with People’s Choice city councillors, was not the main factor in her appointment in 2022.

“He did want me there due to my experience and helping him settling into the new role of being the mayor.”

But Cotter did say her and Mauger “thinking differently” has helped her be an effective relationship builder between city councillors of different views.