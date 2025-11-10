Local eateries offer exclusive 'North Course' dishes

Head to Greystone Wines & Restaurant to try their North Course dish. Photo: Made North Canterbury

Cafes and restaurants are serving up exclusive dishes throughout November to celebrate the best of North Canterbury’s food and drink.

Hosted by Made North Canterbury, an initiative of Enterprise North Canterbury, the month-long North Course event is back for its fourth year.

Eighteen local cafes and restaurants across the Waimakariri and Hurunui districts are serving up exclusive ‘North Course’ dishes, each created with local ingredients and some paired with North Canterbury beverages.

Last year’s top eateries were Black and White Coffee Cartel Rangiora, Bocky Boo, D.O.T.I, Brew Moon, Tea Kiosk at Hanmer Springs Thermal Pools and Spa, and Bakers Rack.

Among this year’s entries is Brew Moon in Amberley, where head chef Jack Macmillan is serving up his latest North Course creation – The Steak Sando.

‘‘Brew Moon is back for The North Course 2025 with our newly renovated restaurant and bar, still serving up good vibes and the best beers in town,’’ Jack says.

‘‘Like the event itself, Brew Moon wouldn’t be possible without its locals.

‘‘Supporting our local farmers, growers, and suppliers is something we love doing year-round and the North Course gives us another excuse to see what we can whip up utilising as many local ingredients.’’

Jack Macmillan from Brew Moon Amberley with his 2025 North Course dish. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Jack’s Steak Sando uses suppliers from across North Canterbury, including fresh ciabatta rolls from Percival Street Bakery, made exclusively with Brew Moon’s Darkside of the Moon stout; fillet steaks from Harris Farms; cheese from Karikaas Dairy; a good handful of colourful summer veges; house-made chimichurri aioli; and finishing touches from Fernside Microfarm.

It will be paired with Head Brewer Dani’s Marzen Lager — a true taste of North Canterbury.

The North Canterbury Getaway prize includes a night at The Skye House or River Cottage at Ridgeway in Cheviot, a complimentary round of disc frisbee, a double pass to Hanmer Springs Thermal Pools and Spa and two tickets to the 2026 North Canterbury Wine & Food Festival.

Rangiora PAK’nSAVE, New World Rangiora and Ravenswood are showing their support for the event again, showcasing North Canterbury-made products in-store throughout November.

‘‘The North Course is all about celebrating the amazing food and drink we have right here in North Canterbury,” says Kelly Lynch, marketing specialist at Enterprise North Canterbury and Made North Canterbury.

‘‘It’s a great way to shine a light on our local producers and the provenance of their ingredients, and encourages our cafes and restaurants to keep using local on the menu not just during November but all year round.’’

The North Course is a Made North Canterbury campaign, supported by Visit Waimakariri and Visit Hurunui. Made North Canterbury is the region’s provenance brand, established by Enterprise North Canterbury (ENC) in 2020 to connect, promote, and champion local food and beverage producers.

Experience The North Course this November and taste exclusive dishes, rate your favourites and celebrate a month full of North Canterbury flavour.