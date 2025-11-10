Private gardens to open up for tour

You can wander through the beautiful grounds of Rosemount Park Estate as part of the Ohoka Garden Tour. Photo: Facebook

A popular North Canterbury garden tour will go ahead rain or shine on Sunday, November 23.

The Ōhoka Garden Tour has been going for nearly three decades, with all the funds raised going directly back to Ōhoka School to support projects and initiatives.

The event will feature six private gardens in and around Ōhoka, which will be open for visitors to explore from 10am to 4pm.

Plus, the Ōhoka Domain and Gate Keepers Lodge will also be open for viewing.

A fete will run alongside the garden tour at the Ōhoka School and will include over 20 stalls offering crafts, food and unique finds.

There will be a range of food and drink options, including food trucks, barbecue and local vendors, along with a Gin Bar.

An extra special attraction will be a market with garden-inspired creations run by the Ōhoka School children. There will be live entertainment throughout the day.

Garden tour tickets are available online at Eventbrite: Ōhoka School and Ōhoka Market ($30). On the day they are available at the school hall (gate sales $40), 14 and under are free.

Tour maps are available at the school hall from 9am on the day.

The main sponsors are Mark and Jack Pringle from Bayleys, along with the Little Big Tree Company and Wilson Print.