Football-focused study wins over students

“It’s not about what the teachers want, it’s about what the students are asking for.” That is the guiding philosophy behind a one-of-a-kind football institute in Christchurch, where Ao Tawhiti Unlimited Discovery school students combine academic learning with a passion for football.

The football-focused programme, launched earlier this year in partnership with Christchurch United FC, allows students to earn NCEA levels 1, 2 and 3 through English, PE and tailored football training.

All of the students transferred from other schools specifically to join the institute – including one who moved alone from Invercargill to take part.

Football is not the only specialised pathway offered at Ao Tawhiti.

The Prosillo Dance Academy provides students with a route into professional dance, while other specialist options include the digital media special programme and the senior college of philosophy – each designed around students’ interests and aspirations.

While the school follows the official New Zealand curriculum, every student’s plan is individually tailored to meet their learning needs.

Football Institute learning advisor Steve Hunt said student-driven learning was at the heart of the programme’s success.

“So to sustainably grow and get the best out of (the football institute), we need to co-construct plans with the students for what they want to achieve.

“And we’ve had really high levels of success with a lot of students getting ‘excellence’ grades at NCEA achievement standards.”

Students spend three days a week training and studying at the Christchurch United sports centre, and two days in class at the school.

Hunt said the balance allowed them to meet NCEA requirements while pursuing their sporting ambitions.

Looking ahead, the school is considering expanding the programme to include years 7-10.

“And then we are hoping to get a full 11-a-side team running next year that would have the boys competing within the Mainland secondary school competition,” said Ao Tawhiti senior leader Ian Hayes.

“The school, the club, and the students themselves are saying, this would be the next cool progression.”

Hunt said students were initially wary of taking on too much but had grown confident in balancing their commitments.

“Although the students were cautious about overloading themselves at the beginning, they can now see that they can make it happen.”

Year 12 student Sam Sheppard said introducing a first XI team would give players something tangible to work toward.

“It will give us something to train for, something that will drive us as players.”

Hayes said plans were already forming for what might come next.

“And then after that, what can we do? Getting the boys out to do internships at sporting facilities around the city? Getting visiting speakers in? Sports psychologists? What can we start adding to the package to make the boys well-rounded footballers?”

Changes to the programme are expected to happen next year.

