'We want our artwork back': Sculpture stolen from central city

Doctrines was installed on Thursday morning and weighs about 100kg. Photo: Heather Milne/SCAPE

A public sculpture by Kiwi artist George Watson has been stolen from central Christchurch less than 24 hours after it was installed.

Doctrines was commissioned by SCAPE Public Art, a not-for-profit organisation producing public artworks in Christchurch.

The temporary summer artwork was part of SCAPE’s public art season, which opened today.

The public art season includes walks around the city led by SCAPE staff and volunteers who tell the stories behind the works.

Made of steel, Doctrines drew inspiration from Christian symbols, agricultural branding irons, Victorian fretwork, and traditional Maori patterns.

The cross-shaped sculpture lay on a patch of open grass at the intersection of Cambridge Tce and Hereford St.

SCAPE Public Art executive director Rachel Jefferies said it would have required two people to lift and was screwed into the ground.

The sculpture was installed on Thursday morning and went missing overnight.

“We’re really feeling for the artist, George Watson, and for all the people who helped make this sculpture," Jefferies said.

"It’s also deeply disappointing for Christchurch.

"The bottom line is: We want our artwork back. That sculpture was made for everyone to enjoy for free all summer."

Jefferies said SCAPE is working with the police and CCTV footage is being reviewed. It is the first time in SCAPE’s 27-year history that one of its artworks has been stolen.