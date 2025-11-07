Christchurch United skipper heads to UK for club trials

Jago Godden has played his last game for Christchurch United and is set to fly out to the UK next week. PHOTO: THOMAS BIRD

Christchurch United skipper Jago Godden is looking forward to putting his best foot forward in the United Kingdom after playing his last game for the club.

United’s 2-2 National League draw with Auckland City at home on Saturday was Godden’s final appearance before leaving New Zealand on Monday. He is planning to trial for a number of clubs once he arrives in the UK and wants to play at “as high a level” as possible.

"Playing and earning a decent whack and living off it, I’ll take whatever I can, basically, and we’ll just see where we get to with it as an overseas experience.”

Godden, 21, put in a star performance against 10-time Oceania champions Auckland, who drew 1-1 with Argentine powerhouse Boca Juniors at this year’s Club World Cup in the United States.

The midfielder was awarded man of the match and said it was a shame he would not be around for the remainder of the National League.

“I wanted to (stay), but the timing’s just in line, that’s the way it goes sometimes.”

United sit third in the National League. The top-two will contest the final at the end of the season. United trail second-place Western Springs by five points with four games remaining, starting away to Birkenhead United in Auckland on Sunday.

Godden had no doubt his side could put together a run of results and finish in the top-two.

“Way crazy things have happened. Western Springs have got a couple of tough games left themselves so I’m sure the boys will put every effort into making that grand-final and doing the South Island region proud.”

Bottom of the table Coastal Spirit will continue their tough National League campaign against Miramar Rangers at home at 2pm on Sunday after going down 3-0 to Auckland United at the weekend.

Canterbury United Pride take on West Coast Rangers at English Park at noon on Sunday looking to salvage something from their season after losing 8-1 to Wellington United at the weekend.