Burnside West-University skipper joins elite club

Burnside skipper Matt Hay. Photo: Supplied

Burnside West-University captain Matt Hay has become just the sixth player to bring up 200 premier caps for the club.

Hay, 28, reached the milestone in their ongoing two-day game against Old Boys Collegians which resumes on Saturday.

He played for the club as a junior before attending Christchurch Boys’ High then making his senior Burnside debut in 2016.

Hay has won seven titles – six of them as captain – making him the most successful skipper in the club’s history.

He said the trophies, including the last three two-day titles, are the highlight of his time at the club so far.

"The winning's great, but also probably how we have turned the team from being sort of a struggling side into pretty consistent winners over the last few years has been the big highlight for me.

“It's obviously much more enjoyable winning, and with that we've been able to attract and maintain good people and good players.”

Hay has scored more than 5000 runs and taken over 350 wickets with his off-spinners. But his past feats did not stop him being caught behind for a duck in his milestone match last Saturday.

The all-rounder has played nine times for Canterbury between 2020 and 2023, and has been a regular in the Canterbury A set-up for several years.

He hopes to continue his representative career while helping keep Burnside at the top.

"They are the key things for me, really just enjoying it and trying to contribute.”

Burnside hold a 64-run first-innings lead over Old Boys, scoring 296 in response to 232, thanks to Nick Gibb (86), Tom Turner (67) and Adam Winter (66).

Old Boys’ batter Josh Tromp scored an unbeaten 125.

Riccarton siblings Lachie and Angus Jemmett had a day to remember against Lancaster Park. Lachie took seven wickets to bowl Park out for 82 before Angus scored 57 in support of Nick Kwant’s 73 to help Riccarton to 275.

Lachie added another two wickets in the second innings, with Lancaster Park on 32/3 at stumps.

Heathcote’s Dutch all-rounder Philippe Boissevain thumped an unbeaten 107 off 64 balls, with 10 sixes as his side declared on 305/7 against St Albans, who were 145/7 in response at stumps.

Sydenham are in control against East Shirley. After declaring on 255/8 they bowled their opponents out for 84 and have them 28/2, still 143 runs behind.