Local heroes celebrated after storm

Trees were ripped from the ground, roofs blown off houses, and windows smashed by flying fence posts during the storm last month. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

When a violent storm tore through Hanmer Springs late last month, a local health leader jumped into action, making his way through the debris to retrieve emergency medical gear from a clinician stranded behind fallen trees.

Paul Walmsley, practice manager of the Hanmer Springs Health Centre, was one of many locals who didn’t hesitate to roll up their sleeves and get stuck in to help the community after a severe storm battered their small alpine village last week.

Now their efforts have been celebrated after nominations for the town’s ‘local hero’ award poured in, highlighting the region’s community spirit.

The winner of the local hero award, organised by the Hanmer Springs Business Association, will receive a prize pack that local businesses have contributed to as a thank you for their hard work.

During the storm, trees were ripped from the ground, roofs were blown off houses, and fence posts were sent whizzing through the air, smashing windows during what has been described as the scariest windstorm many have experienced.

Locals who nominated Walmsley for the award say he worked around the clock to make sure his staff were safe so they could continue providing emergency medical cover to those who needed it.

"He does a lot of background work but rarely takes any credit. He went out in terrible weather to retrieve emergency gear when the clinician was stuck because of fallen trees. That takes bravery,’’ said one local.

"It was pretty bad out there. Trees were blocking the road, and there was debris everywhere, but that medical gear was essential."

Walmsley says he "just did what anyone in our community would’ve done".

In the days that followed, the whole community came together to help clean up the damage and restore the town in time for the upcoming events, from farmers lending machinery to restore access routes to volunteer firefighters and contractors working around the clock.

Some arrived at homes blocked by fallen trees, chainsaws in hand and smiles on their faces, ready to help.

Others welcomed neighbours whose houses were damaged with home-cooked meals, warm hugs, and comforting words.

Hanmer Springs Thermal Pools and Spa general manager and Hanmer Springs Business Association board member, Sarah Wiblin, says the community was asked to nominate a local hero who had gone above and beyond to help get the town back on track after the storm. The responses were overwhelming.

"The emails and messages flooded in with some incredible stories. We were just blown away. It’s things like this that make me so proud to be part of this community."

Local firewood business owner Daniel Bryant was out early on the morning after the storm, clearing fallen trees off the road with his loader to clear the way for emergency crews.

A local who nominated Bryant for the local hero award said: "It was a very high-risk job, but Daniel got stuck in, no questions asked.

"He was out there clearing roads all day and late into the night so people could safely get through."

The storm struck just days before the Hanmer Springs Fete last Saturday, and the Hurunui Garden Festival, which ran from Thursday, October 30, until last Sunday.

Both went ahead thanks to the efforts of the community, garden owners, family and friends.

Said Wiblin: "We’ve seen people working incredibly hard to restore the town after a very difficult few days.

"The community spirit here really is something special."

To mark the festival weekend, Hanmer Springs Thermal Pools and Spa offered a special $25 adult entry to the pools for fete and garden festival attendees on the Saturday and Sunday.

Hurunui District Mayor Marie Black says it has been heartwarming to see the community come together in the wake of the storm, which was a "true reflection of the region’s spirit".

"Neighbours are helping one another, businesses are stepping up, and volunteers are working around the clock to get the region back on its feet," Black said.

It was exciting to welcome visitors to the weekend festivities to celebrate everything to "love about our region", Black said.

Visitors also helped support local operators and contributed to the community recovery.