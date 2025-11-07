Award-winning South Island chefs 'very excited' by Michelin chance

Amisfield executive chef Vaughan Mabee. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Queenstown and Wānaka chefs are relishing the chance to be included in the world-renowned Michelin Guide, but a union isn't happy the Government spent millions to entice tasters to New Zealand.

For the first time in its 125-year history, the guide will include restaurants from Queenstown, Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch in an inaugural New Zealand edition, to be released next year.

Vaughan Mabee, executive chef at celebrated Lake Hayes fine-dining restaurant Amisfield - named in the top 100 restaurants in the world this year and third-best international restaurant in the world in Food & Wine magazine’s Global Tastemakers Awards - welcomed its arrival.

"We are all very excited the Michelin Guide is coming to New Zealand," he said.

"It will create an amazing new tourism and also showcase the amazing products the chefs use across the country that are from the pure waters and lands of Aotearoa."

James Stapley, chef-owner at Wānaka's award-winning Kika, says the arrival of the guide was "fantastic news" for New Zealand cuisine.

"There’s plenty of restaurants that deserve to be on the map."

He understood the Michelin judges had already visited New Zealand restaurants.

"That’s not stressful at all."

Tourism Minister Louise Upston said yesterday the new guide was estimated to bring up to 36,000 more international visitors to the country.

The move was supported by a $6.3 million contribution from the International Visitor Levy and Tourism New Zealand baseline funding.

She said anonymous Michelin diners were already in New Zealand tasting and rating some of the country’s best restaurants.

The Restaurant Association also welcomed the announcement, calling the inclusion a landmark moment for the hospitality industry and a recognition of the world-class dining experiences New Zealand restaurants create every day.

"This is an incredible moment for our sector, and one that will inspire many operators to continue lifting the bar for hospitality in New Zealand," chief executive Marisa Bidois said.

But the Taxpayers’ Union is critical of the government's decision to bring the Michelin Guide here, calling it a lavish subsidy for top-tier restaurants.

“At a time when the government are trying to find savings and Kiwis are battling through a cost-of-living crisis, chucking $6.3 million away so fine diners can get a Michelin star dinner is a bad look," union spokesman James Ross said today.

“Gambling on tens of thousands of visitors deciding to hop on a long-haul flight for their next meal is not responsible spending. It’s even more bizarre for Tourism New Zealand to fritter away millions, barely a year after slapping the sort of tax hike on international visitors which stops people holidaying here.

“If the government wants to support tourism and hospitality, there are far better ways to do that which benefit the whole economy. For starters, capping rates, which would provide relief for one of businesses’ fasting growing cost increases.”

