Five crews battle Canterbury shed fire

Firefighters are battling a large blaze north of Christchurch that has spread from a hedge to a shed.

Fire and Emergency NZ crews from the Swannanoa, Kaiapoi, Woodend, Pines Beach, and Rangiora stations were called to the blaze near Ohoka, Waimakariri, at 9.38am on Friday.

Five crews and five water tankers are still at the scene.

It comes after a large vegetation fire in Darfield destroyed three structures on Tuesday.

A helicopter and a 20-tonne digger were employed to help bring the Darfield fire under control.

-Allied Media