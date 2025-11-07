World's most expensive honey: NZ's $500k pot of gold

The two-litre jar is selling for roughly $500,000 and contains some of the rarest mānuka honey in the world. Photo: Naki Honey/Supplied

A New Zealand company has created what is believed to be the world's most expensive honey.

The Eternal Gold collection by Taranaki-based Naki Honey was inspired by archaeologists' discovery of 3000-year-old honey sealed in Egyptian tombs that was still perfectly edible.

Just 73 jars have been produced, using honey from remote Taranaki bush. The honey is designed to last for centuries.

It uses Unique Mānuka Factor (UMF) 25+ honey - a grade so rare it is only harvested when the weather and flowering conditions in Taranaki are just right, about once every two years.

It's also among the highest-grade mānuka in the world.

Derek Burchell-Burger says the honey is intended to be savoured like fine whiskey. Photo: Naki Honey/Supplied

Naki Honey's Derek Burchell-Burger said the handcrafted vessels doubled as art pieces and featured gold plated details.

Prices range depending on size, with the smallest going for $1000 and a two-litre jar going for roughly $500,000.

"Every two years we get to develop a particularly potent strand of mānuka honey. So this is the first one ever, the inaugural range, and we've got three tiers available.

"It's not just a jar of honey. We're also doing our foray into art.

"It can be passed down the generations because it's got amounts of that immunopotentiating chemical known as methylglyoxal in it.

"It does have a more stronger taste. It is a bit more herbal. We call it the Taranaki tang."

Burchell-Burger said it was not designed to be used like regular honey a person would have on their morning toast.

Instead he likened it to a whiskey collection that might be brought out for a special occasion.

The unveiling of the honey collection is taking place at the New Zealand Liberation Museum - Te Arawhata in northern France, the only Kiwi museum outside Aotearoa.