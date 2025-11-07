Gough promises to donate $100k director income soon

James Gough.

Former Christchurch city councillor James Gough says he will likely make the overdue donation of his nearly $100,000 in directorship earnings in the next few weeks.

He expects the earnings he received on the Transwaste director’s board will be donated to the Mayor’s Welfare Fund “well before Christmas”.

It is a requirement for city councillors to annually donate the earnings they received for directorship appointments to council-company boards.

Gough has not done so since his appointment to Transwaste in February 2023.

In April, Gough promised to donate the earnings at the end of his term, which finished a week ago, or “as close as practicably possible”.

He was the only city councillor to not donate their directorship earnings during the past city council term.

The Mayor’s Welfare Fund is a last resort for people in financial hardship who can not receive the government support they need.

Gough did not seek re-election in the October local body elections as a city councillor, but was elected as a Waimāero Fendalton-Waimairi-Harewood Community Board member.

When asked by The Star about the outstanding donation on Monday, Gough argued his term had only ended two working days previously.

“Nothing has changed for me and as I’ve said from the outset, I will be donating them to the Mayor’s Welfare Fund.”

He said the tax and accounting work necessary before making the donation is in progress.

“I don’t expect it to be too long, probably a few weeks I’d expect. I have discussed this with the chair of the MWF only a few days ago and he is totally comfortable with this.”

Gough has said there is an additional tax complication in donating the Transwaste earnings when compared to other city councillor directorships.

Earnings are paid directly to city councillors because the company is not majority-owned by the city council. Instead, it is a joint venture of multiple Canterbury councils.

Gough has said it makes more sense for him to donate all three years of earnings at once, rather than annually.

“As soon as the work is done with the tax elements taken account of and offset, then I can donate the full amount. This includes ACC, tax and other expenses.”

Gough received $13,363 in directorship earnings for 2023, $41,091 in 2024 and $43,967 in 2025.