Night at the hot pools to keep rescue chopper in the air

A night under the stars in the thermal pools will help the Canterbury Westpac Rescue Helicopter continue to support people in remote communities.

On Friday, November 28, the Hanmer Springs Thermal Pools and Spa will host Night for Flight, an evening of live music, raffles, and a VIP spa event to help fill the coffers of the rescue helicopter to keep it in the air.

A unique range of items showcasing Hanmer Springs, Hurunui and Canterbury will also be auctioned off online to raise additional funds. The auctions will go live on November 3 and close on November 27.

Hanmer Springs Thermal Pools and Spa general manager Sarah Wiblin says the rescue helicopter is a lifeline for the rural and remote Canterbury communities, where access is limited and every second counts.

"The Westpac Rescue Helicopters have deep-rooted connections across rural Canterbury, which is why this is more than just a fundraiser, she says.

"Night for Flight is a celebration of community, resilience, and the chance for us to come together and give something back."

Many rural Cantabrians and visitors alike will have a connection to the rescue helicopter service, whether that’s a firsthand experience or that of a family member or friend.

"Every dollar on the night will make a difference, whether that’s through pool entry, tickets, auctions, raffles or donations, every contribution helps fund rescue services that save lives," Wiblin says.

Hanmer Springs local Juliet Fitzpatrick is a critical care paramedic for the Westpac Rescue Helicopter. She regularly flies missions across Canterbury and says the helicopter is often the fastest and safest way to reach patients in urgent need.

"All my colleagues know how much our rural communities rely on the rescue helicopter service but being part of a small community like Hanmer Springs, well, it's more personal for me.

"I know that for my own community, the rescue helicopter is often the difference between life and death, and I am privileged to be part of the crew that makes this much of a difference," she says.

The H-145 rescue helicopter. Photo: Canterbury West Coast Air Rescue Trust

Fitzpatrick, who has worked on the rescue helicopter for a decade, enjoys the backcountry jobs in "gorgeously remote areas" where sometimes patients are more stuck than badly injured.

"While we often have to make big decisions in really remote locations, it’s what we train for and it's so rewarding when that combination of our training, skill and the speed of the helicopter result in a positive outcome for the patient.’"

The rescue helicopter was called out to 108 North Canterbury jobs from January to August 2025, including accidents, medical emergencies, search and rescue missions and time-critical patient transfers.

Across the wider Canterbury region, the rescue helicopter flew 455 missions during that period.

Hanmer Springs Thermal Pools and Spa has deep ties to the region and its people.

Wiblin says the event, which aims to raise $25,000, reflects the values of a community that knows the importance of looking after its own.

Canterbury Westpac Rescue Helicopters is supported by the Canterbury West Coast Air Rescue Trust.

Chief executive Christine Prince says the rescue helicopter service relies on the support of its community.

"We believe our communities deserve the very best emergency medical care, and that’s what the rescue helicopter service provides – but we can’t do it alone. Every rescue helicopter mission is reliant on the support and generosity of our communities.

"The Night for Flight initiative is simply amazing, and our most heartfelt thanks goes to Hanmer Springs Thermal Pools and Spa for opening their doors for our cause," Prince says.

Some of the funds raised from the event, which will run from 5pm to 10.30pm, will also go to the Hanmer Springs Community Trust project to build a dedicated emergency helipad and a concrete pathway to the Hanmer Springs Health Centre.

The pad will provide a safe, paved, well-lit landing zone that can be used in a wider range of conditions, and allow for faster, safer patient transfers, giving people the best chance at survival and recovery.

Both causes are part of the trust’s long-term vision for the service, called MISSION 2026.

MISSION 2026 aims to modernise the rescue helicopter service, including the purchase of four state-of-the-art H145 rescue helicopters by the trust, with the support of Westpac and the service operator GCH Aviation.

The upgraded helicopters, along with the mission’s significant investment in equipment and training, will allow the rescue helicopter to fly more often, provide more patient interventions, and save more lives.