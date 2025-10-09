Multiple people seriously injured in five-car crash

A five-vehicle crash has left multiple people seriously injured south of Ashburton this afternoon.

Police confirmed the crash on State Highway 1 near Hinds in a statement today, saying multiple people appear to be seriously injured.

Emergency services were alerted to the crash about 3.20pm, police said.

The crash happened between Windermere and Swamp Rds, and had closed the road.

Police said motorists should expect delays.

- Allied Media