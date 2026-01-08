Patient data uploaded to portal after contract ends

Photo: RNZ / Finn Blackwell

A patient was shocked to discover more than two years after her GP ended its contract with Manage My Health, it has continued to receive her new medical records.

The patient health information portal will today begin contacting thousands of patients whose private medical information has been caught up in a ransomware attack in late December.

Rachel - who is enrolled at one of The Doctors Medical Centres in Auckland - was emailed by her clinic in November 2023 to say it was switching to a new in-house app and that Manage My Health (MMH) was "no longer available".

"I assumed (foolishly) that meant my data had been migrated and deleted."

However, after hearing the news that former users may also have had data stolen, she checked her old log-in.

"Sure enough it worked," Rachel said.

"But it gets worse. When I log in, not only can I see pre-November 2023 data, but my medical records continued to be uploaded to MMH after my GP moved providers.

"There were still lab results, multiple lab results, that were being uploaded."

Rachel said she had received the same results via the new app, so it was not clear whether the GP was still receiving results from the lab via Manage My Health, or the systems were still integrated in some way.

Green Cross, which owns The Doctors, has been approached for comment.

Manage My Health said it hoped to finish notifying all affected patients by "early next week".

"Notifications will be sent initially through email to the address that was used to register the account."

The email notifications would include an 0800 number that impacted individuals could call to get "support and assistance should they require".

"We continue to work around the clock and closely with authorities and agencies to respond to this incident and resolve the matter for patients and general practices.

"We sincerely apologise for the pain and disruption that this incident has caused to our providers and patients as a result of this criminal activity against our systems."