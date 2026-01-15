Man died while diving for seafood at Akaroa

The man who died after a water-related incident in Akaroa on Saturday has been named.

Chen You, 43, from Halswell, Christchurch, was pulled from the water by the harbourmaster about 1.15pm.

CPR was administered but he was unable to be revived.

Drummonds Jetty was closed while emergency services worked in the area.

A police spokesperson said Chen was diving to collect seafood when he went out of sight for around an hour.

"Police were notified that a person had been pulled from the water by the harbourmaster shortly after but, sadly, they were not able to be revived.

"Our thoughts are with Chen’s family and friends at this time."

The death has been referred to the Coroner.