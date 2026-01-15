Child called 111 over family shooting

Police are not looking for anyone else in relation to the shooting. Photo: RNZ

By Sam Sherwood of RNZ

A 111 call made from a Waitārere Beach property where four people had been shot was made by a child, police believe.

A man, identified by his sister as 60-year-old Benjamin Harry Timmins, was found dead and three other people with gunshot wounds following the shooting in the Horowhenua settlement yesterday.

Police say a dismantled gun, parts and ammo were seized from the property a few hours before officers returned to find the dead man and injured trio.

They have also revealed they responded to a family harm-related incident at the same property on January 9, when a person was arrested and charged with assault on a person in a family relationship.

The person was due in court on the day of the fatal shooting.

"The call we received shortly after midnight was what we call a 'non-speech emergency call' - that is, the caller called 111 but did not speak. However, we believe the call was made by the child at the address," police said in a statement this morning.

The survivors - a 46-year-old woman and two males aged 17 and 21 - remain critically wounded in Wellington Hospital.

A young girl at the scene is being cared for by family. Police are not looking for anyone else.

While the 111 call was made shortly after midnight Wednesday, police have since confirmed they were first called to the address at 7.15pm.

Inspector Ross Grantham said police went to the property after a person reported locating what they believed to be a firearm in a shed at the property.

"Police located and seized a dismantled firearm, firearms parts and ammunition.

"The items were seized with the intent of forensically examining them and considering any firearms-related charges that might be applicable, given that nobody residing at the property was the holder of a firearms licence."

Police were called back to the property just a few hours later, where they found one person deceased and three people critically injured.

"As we work to understand how and why this tragic incident occurred, the information gathered in the earlier visit to the address by our officers will form part of our enquiries.

"I know the way events unfolded that night will weigh heavily on all those involved, but I'm confident the officers who responded to that earlier call did everything correctly and appropriately, based on the information they had to hand."

On Facebook, Timmins' sister said he was her rock, her friend, her protector "and above all, my brother".

"I will miss him." she said.

She said it was with the "heaviest of broken hearts" that she was sharing that he was dead.

"The last of the good old boys," she wrote. "Loved friend, father, and brother. Trickster, funny fella, all round solid gold."

She added that there would be a private cremation.

Grantham earlier said officers were at the property within eight minutes of the second call.

"The quick response by police likely saved the three victims' lives. Our officers were confronted with a harrowing scene that no one should have to witness."

Timmins' body will be taken to the mortuary in Palmerston North today ahead of a post-mortem tomorrow.

Grantham said a scene examination would continue for the next few days.

"Locals can expect to see a police presence in the area for the time being.

"I would like to commend everyone who was involved in this harrowing ordeal, from those who called emergency services, as well as first responders at the scene."