E-scooter rider hit by train named

The crash happened at the Lincoln Rd level crossing in Addington on Friday. Photo: Geoff Sloan

The man who died after being struck by a train while riding an e-scooter at a level crossing in Christchurch has been named.

French national Maxime Antoine Vandenbosch, 30, who was living in Christchurch, died at the Lincoln Rd level crossing in Addington about 3.30am last Friday.

Police said inquiries into the circumstances of the incident were continuing.

"Our thoughts are with the loved ones of Maxime during this difficult time," a police spokesperson said.

Roads in the area were closed for much of Friday while the police serious crash unit undertook a scene examination.

The death came a day before another serious e-scooter crash in the city.

A man riding an e-scooter collided with a car on Pages Rd in Linwood on Saturday and was taken to Christchurch Hospital with serious injuries.

Both crashes are being investigated by the serious crash unit.

- Allied Media