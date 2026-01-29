Slip concerns halt Mt Maunganui recovery again

Recovery work at the holiday campground has stalled again. Photo: RNZ

Rescue efforts at Mount Maunganui following a deadly slip have been paused for a second time.

The huge landslide at the Mount Maunganui Beachside Holiday Park smashed into campervans, tents, vehicles and an ablution block near the Mount Hot Pools on January 27, burying six people.

In a statement, police said work was temporarily suspended just after 10.30am today.

Technology installed to monitor land movement was triggered and work halted.

Detective Inspector Lew Warner said the safety of all staff working at the scene is front of mind.

"The systems installed are designed to trigger any potential land movements and excess water within the scene.

"Geotechnical experts will now conduct a thorough examination of the area before clearance to return to work is given.

"All staff working at the scene have been withdrawn, pending further assessments."

Warner said police would give an update when it was able to.

Over the weekend, work was halted for about 24 hours due to a potential slip occurring.

At the time, police said the victim's families were understandably frustrated by the delay in the recovery work but they understood why it needed to happen.