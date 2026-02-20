Flood clean-up response frustrates residents

By Adam Burns of RNZ

Community-led clean-ups are continuing in flood-damaged Banks Peninsula, but nagging frustration remains over the response from local authorities.

The peninsula was still under a state of emergency on Friday as efforts to restore access to isolated properties continued, almost 72 hours after the region was hammered by a merciless storm.

Although State Highway 75 had reopened and telecommunications restored, some properties remained cut off with multiple local roads still blocked.

Christchurch City Council's response teams were using helicopters to get into areas inaccessible by road.

A total of seven local roads remained shut with another eight roads restricted to residents and emergency services.

Helicopters could be regularly seen and heard over Okuti Valley on Thursday.

Meanwhile, business owners previously cut off were getting on with the recovery, helped by the overdue sunshine and 28 deg C temperatures.

Photo: RNZ / Nate McKinnon

Little River Campground owner Marcus Puentener said this week's flooding was the worst he had seen in 30 years.

Two days earlier he awoke to the nearby Okuti River pouring through the campground, washing away an on-site bridge and leaving a trail of debris.

Puentener said a task-force of volunteers would help with the clean-up in the coming days.

"We've got our services up and running again. We've got toilets, showers and kitchen area all usable, so we are open," he said.

Little River Campground owner Marcus Puentener. Photo: RNZ / Nate McKinnon

"However the drive into the camp is a bit rough. We're mainly looking at ground works at the moment, clearing the river, putting shingle down on the drive to make it a little bit safer for people to drive in."

Assistance with the clean-up was needed with the campground on Okuti Valley Road due to host multiple events, including a wedding in two weeks.

Although community support for affected property owners remained a prominent feature, the response from authorities had room for improvement, Puentener said.

"People have got water, people have got food, that's the main thing. But people are trapped in their properties," he said.

"This is where it gets slightly frustrating. We've had a lot of clip boards and not many foot soldiers on the ground. The clipboard-to-digger ratio is all wrong."

The resilience of Okuti Valley locals had been bolstered by a community-led emergency radio network to communicate during emergencies when power, internet and cell coverage was down.

Okuti Valley Rd resident Rennie Davidson said the nearby community hall stored essential supplies, including a generator, batteries, gas canisters, a cooker and first aid kits.

"Some of the older people in the community find the ability to communicate really reassuring, that we are working as a community and we are," he said.

"We've just been organising water for someone's toilet that can't flush. There's a whole heap of stuff that we can do which doesn't cost a lot of money, but supports people that otherwise might be struggling."

A fallen tree in Little River. Photo: RNZ / Nate McKinnon

The network was self-organised into eight "clusters", arranged by location.

The community was still largely reliant upon Civil Defence during significant weather events, Davidson said.

Dave Harvey, who lived on State Highway 75 in Coopland east of Little River, admitted he was one of "the lucky ones".

Apart from a snapped tree that protruded over his next-door neighbour's section, he mostly evaded the brunt of the deluge.

"We had a bit of inundation in the shed. Other than that this whole valley survived pretty well. Obviously I'm devastated for the neighbours further down the river who have been gravely impacted."

Council local controller Anne Columbus said roading crews had been prioritising known communities to restore roading access to those affected.

"With the reinstatement of communication channels on the Peninsula [on Thursday], we are now starting to form a clearer picture about the damage to properties and infrastructure," she said.

"The assessment of damage will continue over the next few days as our ground crews gain access to affected areas."

Two rubbish skips had arrived in Little River, which residents could use to dispose any flood-damaged waste.

Water supply - Wainui

Water has been restored to all properties except for those above the campground on Wainui Valley Rd. The council will be making a temporary connection to restore water to these properties this morning, and expects to have water restored to all properties by Friday afternoon.

Boil water notices remain in place for Wainui and Little River. These won’t be lifted until the council is happy the water supply is safe. It is currently testing both water supplies.

Water restrictions were still in place for Wainui on Friday.

Little River and Duvauchelle

Residents in Little River should conserve water. Reservoir levels are low and the council is using tankers to keep up with demand.

If you run out of water over the next few days, call the council contact centre on 03 941 8999 or 0800 800 169.

Roads

The following roads have restricted access for emergency vehicles and residents only:

Okuti Valley Road, from the third bridge to the top

Stony Bay Road

Bossu Road first 800m

Patterns Road

Wainui Valley and Donovans Road

Kaituna Valley Road, from culvert number 57 to the end

Roads between Purau and Pigeon Bay

Roads beyond Pigeon Bay and linking off Summit Road

The weather on Friday

MetService is forecasting possible localised heavy rain and thunderstorms across Canterbury on Friday afternoon. People should take care in areas where there are known slips and keep an eye on the MetService website for updates.

-RNZ and Allied Media