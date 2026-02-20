Donations pour in for family of boy hit by car

Alex Bennett died two weeks ago after being struck by a vehicle. Photo: Supplied

Donations have been pouring in for the family of Canterbury 10-year-old Alex Bennett.

Alex was tragically killed two weeks ago after being struck by a vehicle just outside his Leeston Rd home while checking the mail.

As of Friday, $14,804 had been raised through a Givealittle page set up to support Alex’s family and establish a scholarship fund in his name.

The page had received 351 donations so far, including $1000 from the Springston Rams rugby team.

The page was created by Mary Batchelar, a parent at Springston School, which Alex attended.

“Alex was a beautiful, clever beyond words, amazingly kind boy who shared a special bond with mine,” Batchelar said on LinkedIn.

“He loved Minecraft and science and talking about all sorts of things.

“We are grieving tremendously for the loss of his life and for the pain and devastation his family are feeling.”

Community-donated groceries collected at Leeston FreshChoice for the family of Alex Bennett. Photo: Supplied

In addition to the Givealittle fundraiser, the community has also donated a large amount of groceries, vouchers and cash through Leeston Fresh Choice.

Councillor Elizabeth Mundt, who helped organise the donations, said the response had been “outstanding”.

“We got seven full banana boxes, hundreds of dollars, heaps of vouchers. It is really fantastic,” she said.

Selwyn Times reported last week it was told the driver of the vehicle involved was a mother travelling with her children.

Police said the crash remains under investigation.

daniel.alvey@starmedia.kiwi