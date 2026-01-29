Man swept away in river found by family

By Finn Blackwell of RNZ

It took three days of dedicated searching by authorities, but eventually it was his family who found the body of their loved one.

Tekanimaeu Arobati was reported missing during the severe storm that lashed eastern areas of the North Island.

Described as a kind, strong and straight-talking man, the 47-year-old was deeply loved by his family.

He was in his car with his nephew heading to work at a nearby greenhouse on January 21.

But as they crossed the swollen Mahurangi River, north of Auckland, they were swept into the water.

His nephew managed to escape after being pushed out by Arobati, but he was washed down the river and disappeared from view.

Tekanimaeu Arobati was swept away by the swollen Mahurangi River while driving to work on January 21. A passenger managed to escape and raise the alarm. Photo: RNZ

Local police and specialists from Search and Rescue scoured the water and banks of the river for Arobati, but it was his brother-in-law Kai Tenanoa who found his body.

"Tekanimaeu is my best friend, I call him my brother," he told RNZ.

"I fight for the goal to find him, and the success, we thank God he brought him back to us."

The pair went to school together in Kiribati, along with the woman whom Arobati would eventually marry.

Tenanoa said the community had rallied around the family.

"I think they are very lovely people. We didn't ask them 'come and join us', they all came straight to the wife, and said we want to come with you."

Tenanoa and others found Arobati in the river.

"I thank God, and I thank all the Kiribati communities in Rodney for their support to find him. We thank police for everything, for the searching, but now we succeed because of God, of love."

Brother-in-law Kai Tenanoa found Tekanimaeu Arobati's body. Photo: RNZ

Search crews had scoured the area from Falls Road in Warkworth along the river for any sign of the man.

Arobati was found roughly 200 metres from the crossing where he disappeared. His car is yet to be found.

His wife, Tirutinia, was thankful for all the help her family had received.

"I would like to give my special thanks to my community, because they were the first one to see my husband, and they were the ones ... [to] call to the policemen ... they found him after three days.

"I should thank my brother-in-law, my sister's husband is the one that first saw my husband, with my firstborn son and other boys.

"I'm really thankful for all the Kiribati community because they all came that time, and they did their best.

"I know it's a risky place to walk along, but they still took their steps to look for my husband, and fortunately, they found him at last."

Flowers at the scene where the car was washed away. Photo: RNZ

The Kiribati community had helped her get back on her feet, she said

"They're very supportive. They came and they told me 'You'll be a single wife, but remember that your husband is still there'."

Arobati's death has been referred to the coroner.

A Givealittle page has been set up to support the Arobati family, with more than $3000 raised so far.