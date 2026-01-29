Bodies recovered from chopper crash site

The area where a helicopter crashed. Photo: RNZ

Two bodies have been recovered from the site of a fatal helicopter crash near Wellington.

The crash happened near Paekākāriki Hill yesterday morning.

Both the pilot and passenger were found dead.

Kāpiti-Mana Area Commander Inspector Renée Perkins said this morning a significant recovery operation took place to recover the victims from the site.

"Police are working to formally confirm the identity of those who were recovered, but are unable to do so at this stage of the investigation.

"Our thoughts remain with their families and friends at this time."

A witness told RNZ he understood the helicopter was involved in goat culling in the area.

The man, who was first to reach the crash, said he was checking a body for vital signs as a Westpac rescue chopper arrived.

He said he could not find any sign of life before he made the call to get clear of the aircraft due to fuel leaking out.

The man said the Westpac crew soon spotted another body in thick scrub on steep terrain and some distance from the wreckage.

Cordons remained in place around the Battle Hill campground while police examine the scene.

Civil Aviation Authority investigators have completed a preliminary scene examination.