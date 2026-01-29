Motorcyclist dead after Canterbury highway crash

A motorcyclist is dead after a crash with a car on a Canterbury highway.

Police were notified of the two-vehicle crash, on Mouse Point Rd (State Highway 7) in Tekoa Range, Hurunui, about noon today.

"Sadly, despite emergency services' best efforts, the motorcyclist died at the scene," a police spokesperson said in a statement.

Police closed both lanes of SH7 between Springs Junction and Rotherham Road South following the crash.

"The road remains closed, between Hanmer Springs and Culverden, while the serious crash unit carries out a scene examination.

"Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing."

-Allied Media