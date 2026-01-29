Second Mount Maunganui landslide victim formally identified

Måns Loke Bernhardsson. Supplied photo

Another victim of the fatal Mount Maunganui landslide has been formally identified.

He was Måns Loke Bernhardsson, from Sweden.

Six people died in the Mauao slip last Thursday.

At an identification hearing at Tauranga District Court this evening, coroner Louella Dunn formally identified the 20-year-old tourist.

Dunn expressed her condolences to the man's family and friends.

She said he was a tourist enjoying the country who "tragically died".

"I am sure all of us in this courtroom and indeed this country offer our sincere condolences to his family for their tragic loss."

Dunn also acknowledged the work of police, which she said was professional and reliable.

In a statement, Bernhardsson's dad and uncle, Nils and Anders, said he was "super kind and loveable".

"Our hearts are broken, and we are going to miss Måns dearly.

"He was a cherished member of our family and it is going to be difficult to get used to not having him around."

A "fantastic artist", they said he was extremely talented and was loved by friends back home in Sweden and his family very deeply.

"Måns was artistic, which was one of the many things we loved about him.

"He was incredibly athletic and loved downhill skiing and gymnastics."

Bernhardsson was travelling around New Zealand in a campervan with two friends on what they say was a hastily booked trip.

"He loved New Zealand, and often told us that he would like to stay here as long as possible.

The family say they have received "overwhelming support" from community, officials, local iwi, and people in Sweden.

"We are very grateful for their support through this difficult time and we want to express our gratitude."

Detective Sergeant Brent Griffiths told the court the body was found on Saturday, and forensic dental examination and DNA had determined his identity.

On Wednesday, the first victim was formally identified as Max Furse-Key. It came on the day he would have turned 16.

Rescue efforts at Mount Maunganui have resumed after being paused for a second time when technology that had been installed to monitor land movement was triggered.