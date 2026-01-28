Chopper crashes near Wellington

A map this morning showing a rescue helicopter searching the area. Photo: Flightradar24

Emergency services are responding to a helicopter crash near Wellington.

Police said they were notified at 7.30am by an activation of an automated crash alert in Paekākāriki Hill, a rural area in Porirua.

Maritime NZ's Rescue Coordination Centre is coordinating search efforts.

A spokesperson said two rescue helicopters and police were at the scene, and support from Fire and Emergency crews was being organised.

Fenz said it had sent one crew from Porirua to assist police.

Currently, two helicopters appear to be flying search patterns in the area.