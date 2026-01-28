Scores evacuated after fresh slip in Tauranga

A police cordon at the corner of Sandhurst St and Truman lane, Mangatawa. Photo: LAUREN CRIMP / SUPPLIED

Tauranga City Council has evacuated residents in an area of Pāpāmoa, where a slip poses a risk to life and property.

The council, with assistance from police, has evacuated the residents at Mangatawa Marae and Papakāinga housing up to State Highway 2, near the southern end of Truman Lane in Pāpāmoa.

Around 150 people from 30 properties have been evacuated to Baypark.

The slip occurred near a watermain pipe to the reservoir above the marae, which council says has the potential to break should the land subside further.

Tauranga City Council Emergency Controller Tom McEntyre said staff were now assessing the reservoir and watermain, as well as having a Geotech expert on site checking on the slip.

He said the assessment would give a clear picture on a timeline as to when those evacuated could return to their homes.

McEntyre earlier said the evacuation order would remain in place while the risk was investigated.

A resident at the Papakāinga that was being evacuated said she had been in town when she got a call to tell her about the evacuation.

"I was gonna try and go back and get my mate's car and clothes for us but..."

She estimated more than 100 people lived on the hill and were being evacuated, with about 40-50 houses.

Residents near the southern end of Truman Lane, which includes the Mangatawa Marae and Papakāinga housing up to State Highway 2, have been evacuated. Photo: Google Maps

Resident Khiarne Taite said he was told to evacuate while eating breakfast this morning and was "terrified".

"Just scared of what's going to happen to our house. Most of the old people live closer to where is about to be hit... haven't been told much."

He said the evacuation was "out of the blue" while having breakfast between 8 and 9am.

"The second we got told to evacuate we had to leave then and there."

People were now being taken to Baypark Stadium, he said.

Tauranga Mayor Mahe Drysdale. Photo: RNZ

Council staff were at scene of fatal slip

Meanwhile, Tauranga's mayor has confirmed council workers were at the fatal Mount Maunganui campground landslide when it happened.

There have been several accounts of warnings that were made to Tauranga City Council and other agencies about landslips at Mauao in the hours before the tragedy.

Mayor Mahe Drysdale told Midday Report that council staff were there when the slip came down about 9:30am on Thursday last week.

"There were some staff at the campground at the time of the slip.

"Our City Ops workers were doing a job, and we have camp workers. Those facts will all be established so we can understand exactly where they were and what they were doing."

Drysdale said a timeline of what staff knew and when would be made public.

He said they were working to verify a large amount of information.