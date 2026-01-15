Kea 'unimpressed' at being trapped in water tank

The kea after its rescue. Photo: DOC / Andrew Bridgman

A kea has been rescued after becoming trapped in a water tank in Aoraki/Mount Cook National Park.

The Department of Conservation said it was notified late last year about the kea by a climber staying at the Sefton Bivouac.

The climber had found the bird in the lidless bivvy water tank after hearing its calls echoing overnight.

The kea had managed to find its way inside the tank but couldn't get back out.

The kea was unable to get itself out of the tank. Photo: DOC / Andrew Bridgman

DOC said two members of its mountain rescue team made the trek up to the Sefton Bivouac hut and found the adult kea perched in the tank, "seemingly unimpressed by its situation".

A team member leaned in and safely pulled the bird to freedom.

"Once released, the kea wasted no time tucking into nearby alpine plants before taking off as if nothing unusual had happened," DOC said.

SAR supervisor Andrew Bridgman said it was the team's first kea rescue with the best outcome - "a healthy kea returned to the wild".

DOC thanked the climber for raising the alarm, but said situations that kea find themselves in don't always have the best outcome.

"Kea are natural explorers, but their curiosity can land them in tricky spots. The tank lid may have been removed by climbers accessing water when the pipes froze. It's crucial that these lids are kept on, as kea have unfortunately died in water tanks in the past.

"Visitors can help by keeping an eye out for kea around huts, securing water tank lids and gear, and never feeding kea - helping to keep these charismatic mountain birds safe."