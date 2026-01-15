Call for public help over destructive scout hall blaze

Fire investigators are calling for public help as they probe the massive blaze which destroyed the Roslyn Scout Hall. Firefighters worked into the night to fully extinguish a large fire that engulfed the hall, in School St, yesterday.

Police detectives have today been conducting a scene examination alongside with a fire investigator to determine the cause, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said.

Police inquiries would include speaking to any witnesses.

A digger at the scene on Thursday morning. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

Snr Sgt Bond said if anybody had seen anyone acting suspicious in the area, they should report what they saw to 105.

The Fire and Emergency investigator wanted to hear from anyone who took photos or video of the early stages of the fire, a spokeswoman said.

"He’s also interested in security camera or dashcam footage from School St taken between 3pm and 4pm yesterday."

Photos or video could be emailed to Roslynfirephotos2026@fireandemergency.nz

Multiple appliances, including an aerial unit, tackled the fire yesterday.

Firefighters were first alerted to the blaze after a Roslyn crew coming back from another call-out saw the billowing smoke on their way back to base at 3.35pm.

When they arrived at the fire, flames could be seen, prompting a call for further appliances from Lookout Point, St Kilda and Willowbank to attend, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said.

She said the two-level building was ‘‘fully involved’’, but there was not believed to be anyone inside.

Fire fighting continued into the night and a heavy digger was bought in to demolish the front of the building to expose hotspots and remaining areas of fire.

This morning, firefighters were still on scene dampening down the site.

The hall, which was over 100 years old, was basically empty, had no power connected and was tinder dry.

Scout leader Shaun Adie said vandalism was commonplace.

‘‘Young kids just smash in windows. Just breaking into it all the time. You try and fix things, but they just come back and do some more.’’

