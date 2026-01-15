Two dead in Bay of Plenty highway crash

Two people are dead after a two-vehicle crash on a Bay of Plenty highway early today.

Road closures are in place after two cars collided on State Highway 30 in Tikitere, a suburb in Rotorua, about 4.20am.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand told RNZ two people had died and a third person was injured.

Police said diversions were in place at the intersections of State Highway 30/State Highway 33 and State Highway 30/Matahi Rd.

"At this stage, Police are unable to confirm any information regarding injuries to those involved," a police spokesperson said.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi said State Highway 30 was expected to remain closed for quite some time.