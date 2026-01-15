Two dead in Bay of Plenty highway crash

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Two people are dead after a two-vehicle crash on a Bay of Plenty highway early today.
Road closures are in place after two cars collided on State Highway 30 in Tikitere, a suburb in Rotorua, about 4.20am.
Fire and Emergency New Zealand told RNZ two people had died and a third person was injured.
Police said diversions were in place at the intersections of State Highway 30/State Highway 33 and State Highway 30/Matahi Rd.
"At this stage, Police are unable to confirm any information regarding injuries to those involved," a police spokesperson said.
NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi said State Highway 30 was expected to remain closed for quite some time.