Dogged pursuit after Dunedin drunk driver goes bush

The man was tracked in the Ross Creek Reserve. Photo: ODT Files

Police dogs tracked an allegedly drunk driver to the depths of a popular Dunedin bush walk after he was caught speeding.

Police attempted to stop the vehicle being driven by a 52-year-old man as he was heading into Dunedin on the Northern Motorway, about 8.30pm yesterday.

The man was speeding and refused to stop, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said.

He made his way to the Ross Creek Reserve where he left the vehicle and ‘‘ran away’’ onto the walking tracks.

The man may have also had a dog with him, Snr Sgt Bond said.

A canine unit tracked the man down and he was arrested.

He recorded a breath alcohol level of 589mcg but elected for a blood sample to be taken.

The man was charged with careless driving and failing to stop.

A charge of drink driving would depend on the result of the blood sample, which was pending, Snr Sgt Bond said.

