Heat alerts issued as temperatures set to soar across NZ

Wellington's Oriental Parade on Thursday. Photo: RNZ

MetService has issued heat alerts for hotspots across the country as temperatures are forecast to soar on Friday.

The alerts are in place for Whakatāne, Napier, Hastings, Motueka, Blenheim and Kaikōura, where temperatures in the low to mid thirties are expected.

MetService meteorologist Samkelo Magwala said alerts were issued when the forecast temperature exceeded the normal average for two consecutive days.

Magwala said alerts were issued the day before the heat was due to strike - and there would likely be more to follow on Friday and Saturday.

Hastings could hit a whopping 37C over the weekend as hot air from a heatwave in Australia blankets the east coast of New Zealand.

MetService is predicting that many areas will be warm on Thursday, and weekend temperatures could top 30C.

The hottest areas are expected to be the east cape of the North Island, Gisborne, Wairoa and Hastings.

Hastings Mayor Wendy Schollum said the council was working to ensure residents were prepared.

"Because this can be really dangerous heat, and I don't think many people are used to it, so the big message we are trying to get out to people is make sure on those really hot days you are drinking plenty of water, taking breaks in the shade and avoiding the hottest part of the day if you can."

MetService says temperatures won't drop much at night in coming days. Photo: RNZ

She said the community needed to look out for each other, particularly older people, infants and toddlers who were the most susceptible to heat.

Schollum said fire risk was also a major concern.

"We really need everyone to be conscious, please please please be careful, no fire, we've got a complete fire restriction at the moment, if you've got fireworks stocked away, no setting those off right now.

"And just also being conscious of anything else you might be doing that could potentially spark a fire, whether that's using machinery or any of those sorts of activities."

Marlborough Mayor Nadine Taylor seconded that sentiment and said it was a risky time for spot fires.

"We are really encouraging people to make sure they have an awareness, obviously of not light fires, but also an awareness if they are using lawnmowers, chainsaws anything that might spark or set off a fire."

Taylor reminded people that the Wither Hills Farm Park closed when the fire risk was too high.

Meanwhile, in the capital about a hundred people are were soaking up the sun at Oriental Bay.

It's a warm day in Wellington with MetService picking the temperature could hit 24C in the city.

Eight-year-old Eyt said she and her father James came from Stokes Valley in Lower Hutt to hit the beach.

She said the weather is hot, but the water is still "freezing".

Fenz warns against complacency

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) warned people were getting complacent and ignoring safety warnings.

Wildfire manager for Fenz Tim Mitchell told Morning Report incoming winds and hot temperatures would create the "perfect storm" for a fire to start and spread, particularly in the Hawke's Bay region.

"Over the weekend conditions are really going to ramp up, as a result of an approaching weather system from the west a westerly flow is going to set up... under that westerly flow we are likely going to reduce humidity in those areas, it could go below that 30 percent maybe getting into the low 20s as well."

Mitchell said most of New Zealand's fires were caused by human-related activities, so people needed to be cautious when doing anything that could create a spark.

He urged people to avoid activities that could spark a wildfire, including welding, grinding, using cookers and mowing lawns.

A bushfire in Ngunguru, Northland, last February. Photo: Supplied/Ann Austin

"We're asking the public to accept that there are times when we aren't able to do these things and actually follow the advice and don't do those activities during high-risk periods.

"Obviously, it's the weekend, which is when people mow their lawns. But we need your flexibility around not undertaking high-risk activities."

People should look at the checkitsalright website if they were unsure of anything, Mitchell said.

Influx of beachgoers

Surf Lifesaving is preparing for a swarm of beachgoers with hot weather expected across the country.

Surf Lifesaving's Chris Emmet said they were was expecting a busy weekend across their 90 patrolled locations around the country, with hot weather bringing big numbers of people to the beach.

"Lifeguards look forward to this time of year, when there is quite a bit of activity around the beach. We're really well prepared across the country."

Emmet said Auckland's West Coast beaches often saw big crowds and also a high number of incidents.

"The biggest concern for us is people finding a location to swim that's safe for them. If you're really hot in Auckland over the next few days, the East Coast will generally be safer than the West Coast."

He stressed the importance of swimming at patrolled beaches between the flags.

"Patrol hours are generally 10am to 6pm, but some patrols do run a bit later, and if there are big crowds, lifeguards will stay on for a bit longer."

Surf Lifesaving is expecting a busy weekend across the country. File photo

Hot nights ahead

To add to the high daytime temperatures, MetService said it wouldn't cool much at night.

"It affects sleep; people can't sleep well and the body can't get rest," MetService meteorologist Clare O'Connor told RNZ.

She urged people to keep an eye on heat alerts, especially those working outside as temperatures mount.

"So the weekend is looking hot. That might be great news for people who have been back at work this week and are looking to get to the beach. But it is tough on people working in the heat."

The temperatures will be mounting but MetService is not expecting them to quite hit the highs of the past. Ruatoria recorded the North Island's highest January temperature in 1979 when it hit 38.9C.

The highest is expected to be Hastings on 37C on Sunday.

In the South Island, the highest temperatures will also be along the eastern coast with Christchurch, Kaikoura and Timaru forecast to get steadily hotter over the next few days reaching just over 30C throughout the weekend.

Australia's heatwave driving up New Zealand temperatures

The warm weather is being driven by a heatwave in southeastern Australia where on Wednesday the region sweltered through its hottest day in years. Firefighters in Victoria and Western Australia continue to battle out-of-control blazes.

Some towns recorded their warmest maximum temperatures in seven years, including Whyalla (45.8 degrees Celsius), Port Augusta (46.3C) and Port Lincoln (44.5C) in South Australia and Warrnambool (41.3C) in Victoria.

Melbourne reached a top of 41C, its highest in six years, while Adelaide recorded a peak of 43C.